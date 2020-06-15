Supreme Court rejects several gun rights cases for next term

California News

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has passed up several challenges to state and federal gun control laws, over the dissent of two conservative justices. Gun rights advocates had hoped the court would expand the constitutional right to “keep and bear arms” beyond the home. Instead, the justices on Monday left in place restrictions on the right to carry weapons in public in Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey. The justices also declined to review Massachusetts’ ban on some semi-automatic firearms and large-capacity ammunition magazines, a California handgun control law and a half-century-old federal law banning interstate handgun sales.