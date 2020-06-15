Statue of pioneer linked to California Gold Rush is removed

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A statue honoring the man who laid claim to the land that sparked the California Gold Rush has been removed outside a hospital bearing his name in the state capital. Several dozen people cheered Monday as a work crew lifted the statue of John Sutter off its pedestal outside Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento. Sutter was a 19th century European colonizer of California who enslaved Native Americans. Across the U.S. and Europe, statues of Confederate officers and colonial figures are being toppled, sometimes forcibly by protesters, as the uproar over racism spreads after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.