Report: Bezos may testify on Big Tech, but with other CEOs

California News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is willing to testify to the congressional panel investigating the market dominance of Big Tech, but along with other tech industry CEOs, lawyers for the company say, according to a published report. Last month, leaders of the House Judiciary Committee asked Bezos to testify to address possible misleading statements by the company on its competition practices. They threatened a subpoena if he didn’t agree voluntarily to appear. Amazon is willing to make “the appropriate executive” available to testify _ including Bezos with other tech CEOs at a hearing, an attorney for Amazon told the lawmakers in a letter, The Wall Street Journal reported.