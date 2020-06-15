Phoenix man accused of attempted murder in Peoria shooting

Arizona News

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix man has been jailed on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting at a Peoria bar and grill. Police were called to the restaurant about 2:30 a.m. Sunday concerning a man seen with a gun. Witnesses say 28-year-old Frank Vaquera Jr. was pointing the weapon at other people. They say Vaquera later fired the gun — allegedly wounding a 24-year-old man — and fled the scene in an SUV. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His name wasn’t immediately released. Police say Vaquera crashed his vehicle after a short pursuit and was arrested. Besides attempted murder, police say Vaquera also is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement and weapons violations.