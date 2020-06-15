PGA Championship staying at Harding Park, but without fans

California News

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — There were no fans at Colonial for the return of the PGA Tour. Now get ready for no fans at a major championship. The PGA of America has submitted plans to hold the PGA Championship at Harding Park in August with no fans. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that public health officials have approved the plan. An announcement is expected as early as Tuesday. It at least answers one question for the PGA Championship, which is scheduled for Aug. 6-9. The PGA of America had said moving it from Harding Park was a possibility depending on the COVID-19 pandemic.