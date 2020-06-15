Oregon, Arizona St athletes challenge NCAA in federal court

Arizona News

Attorneys have filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in federal court. It seeks to prevent the association from limiting the amount of money athletes can make off their names, images and likenesses. Arizona State swimmer Grant House and Oregon women’s basketball player Sedona Prince are the plaintiffs. The suit seeks class-action status. The legal challenge comes as the NCAA is the process of changing its rules to allow college athletes to earn money from third parties for things such as social media endorsements, sponsorship deals and personal appearances.