FBI, California will help probe black man’s hanging death

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — State and federal authorities will monitor the investigation into the death of a black man found hanging from a tree in the Southern California city of Palmdale. Monday’s announcement came amid pressure to conduct an independent inquiry into last week’s death of Robert Fuller. The coroner’s office initially said the 24-year-old man appeared to have died by suicide because there were no signs of foul play at the scene. Federal and state officials say they will assist the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, which is leading the investigation.