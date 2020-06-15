L.A. superintendent wants to ban neck holds by school police

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District wants to bar school police from using pepper spray and carotid holds that stop the flow of blood to the brain. Austin Beutner said Monday that he’ll ask the board of the nation’s second-largest school district to adopt the policy changes before the school year resumes in August. Many law enforcement agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department, have suspended or ended use of carotid holds in the wake of the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police pinned him with a knee to his neck.