Fresno-area man killed 2, self before hitting train

California News

FOWLER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Fresno-area man killed two people, including a 16-year-old boy, then shot himself before crashing into a train. Twenty-five-year-old Carlos Cruz of Parlier died Saturday. Authorities say Cruz shot two relatives of his estranged wife at a home in Fowler. A short time later, police spotted his car and a chase ensued that ended in nearby Reedley when the car hit a passing train. But the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says it was later determined that Cruz shot himself before the crash.