Feds: eBay staff sent spiders, roaches to harass couple

Six former eBay Inc. employees have been charged with waging an extensive campaign to terrorize and intimidate the editor and publisher of an online newsletter with threats and disturbing deliveries to their home, including live spiders and cockroaches. Authorities said Monday that the employees set out to terrorize the Massachusetts couple who ran the newsletter with threatening messages and deliveries because executives were upset about the newsletter’s coverage of the company. The committee formed by the company’s board of directors to oversee the investigation said eBay “took these allegations very seriously from the outset” and “moved quickly investigate thoroughly and take appropriate action.”