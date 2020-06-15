Ex-California attorney guilty of killing wife on cruise ship

California News

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former Southern California lawyer has been convicted of strangling his ex-wife and throwing her body off a Mediterranean cruise ship in 2006. Lonnie Kocontes of Florida was convicted Monday in California of murder for financial gain. Federal prosecutors say Kocontes and his ex-wife still shared bank accounts and jointly owned a home in Ladera Heights when they took a cruise to Italy that he planned. Kocontes testified that the two had planned to remarry. Prosecutors say he killed her and tried to make her death seem an accident. However, experts found she died of asphyxiation before hitting the water.