Central California wildfire sparks evacuations, road closure

AVILA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have lifted evacuations after making progress against a fast-moving wildfire on California’s Central Coast that closed down a major highway and threatened dozens of homes. The fire was reported Monday afternoon at Avila Beach. It quickly spread to about 400 acres. At its height, the blaze threatened about 100 homes and prompted evacuations but no buildings burned and the evacuations were lifted Monday night. One side of Interstate 101 also reopened. However, the blaze was only 10% contained late Monday night and firefighters will remain on the scene overnight.