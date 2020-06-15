California governor defends reopening, urges public caution

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is defending the state’s pace for reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. He says the economic harm the shutdown inflicted has negative health outcomes, too. Newsom’s Monday comments come days after the state entered its broadest phase of reopening yet. Most counties are now cleared to allow the opening of bars, gyms, hotels, day camps, zoos and other attractions. Newsom and state health officials say the percentage of positive tests for the virus and hospitalizations are key metrics that have remained stable. Newsom says California officials are monitoring 13 counties that are seeing increased transmission rates or hospitalizations.