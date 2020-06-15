California governor agrees to nix cuts for seniors, others

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has agreed not to cut funding for child care programs and health insurance for low-income older adults to cover the state’s budget deficit. The news was confirmed Monday by a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss budget negotiations publicly. The news comes as lawmakers are scheduled to approve a state spending plan on Monday that rejects most of Newsom’s proposed cuts. Lawmakers must pass a budget by midnight Monday or else they don’t get paid. But the budget they pass likely won’t become law as they are still negotiating with the Newsom administration.