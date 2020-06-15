California attorney general joins calls for police reforms

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Attorney General Xavier Becerra is calling for California to create a way to end the law enforcement careers of police officers who engage in serious misconduct, along with other changes in tactics and training in the wake of weeks of national protests over police brutality. But he stopped short Monday of backing proposals to have his office investigate police uses of force and sidestepped questions about nationwide calls to reduce funding for police departments. Becerra supported stripping away officers’ training certifications if they’ve been fired from one agency so that they can’t be hired by other agencies.