2 California prison inmates die from COVID-19 complications

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates at a Southern California prison have died from what appear to be complications of the coronavirus. State corrections officials say the inmates, who died at a hospital on Sunday and Monday, were inmates at the California Institution for Men in Chino, east of Los Angeles. There have now been 17 COVID-19-related deaths in the state prison system. All but two involved inmates from the California Institution for Men. Two corrections department employees also have died. Officials say statewide, nearly 3,000 inmates have active cases of COVID-19.