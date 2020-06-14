Woman apologizes after backlash from confronting homeowner

California News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The CEO of a cosmetics company has issued an apology after a video was widely shared online showing her and her husband threatening to call police on a man because he stenciled “Black Lives Matter” in chalk on his San Francisco property. The video has sparked accusations of racism and led a cosmetics distributor to cut ties with Lisa Alexander, founder and CEO of LaFace Skincare. James Juanillo told KGO-TV he believes Alexander and her husband accused him of defacing private property because they didn’t think he belonged in the wealthy Pacific Heights neighborhood. Alexander said Sunday she’s sorry for being disrespectful to Juanillo and should have minded her own business.