Some tribes reopen their casinos despite state opposition

California News

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — Some federally recognized tribes have pushed ahead with plans to reopen their casinos despite opposition from governors who have little to no say in the matter. In Connecticut, the tribes that own and operate Mohegan Sun and Foxwood Resort Casino began the first stages of reopening on June 1 despite pleas from Gov. Ned Lamont to remain shuttered. Lamont resorted to installing temporary electronic signs to warn patrons of the dangers of COVID-19. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom also urged tribal leadesr to remain closed, fearing a resurgence of the cononavirus. Some tribes have held off from reopening casinos.