Protests held across California for third straight weekend

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third weekend in a row, protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles, San Francisco and other communities across California to demand racial justice in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis. Sunday’s demonstrations were promoted as non-violent calls for change in law enforcement. In the Bay Area, protesters shut down the upper deck of the Bay Bridge in the late afternoon, causing San Francisco-bound traffic to backup for miles. Meanwhile, thousands of peaceful protesters marched along a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard in support of gay and transgender people of color. Police said there were no arrests or reports of problems.