Los Angeles sheriff to address hanging death of black man

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is scheduled to hold an online town hall to address the death of a black man found hanging from a tree in the city of Palmdale. The meeting on Monday comes amid increasing pressure to conduct an independent inquiry into last week’s death of Robert Fuller. The coroner’s office initially said the 24-year-old appeared to have died by suicide, prompting an outcry by his family and community members who called for an independent inquiry and autopsy. City leaders and three elected officials said over the weekend that they support the idea.