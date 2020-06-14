GOP candidates balance pros, cons of running with Trump

Arizona News

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is hitting the campaign trail again. That means events with a president who draws TV cameras and raucous crowds. That’s usually gold for down-ballot candidates, but these days its value can be debatable. Trump is the GOP’s unrivaled beast, commanding the unswerving fealty of nearly all its voters. But he’s wounded himself lately with his divisive law-and-order response to protests against police killings of African Americans, the untamed coronavirus pandemic and the worst economy in decades. With his poll ratings falling, Republicans are debating whether congressional candidates should embrace Trump or create some distance.