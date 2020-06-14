Crews battling wildfire near Tucson say home threats down

State & Regional News

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters battling a large wildfire in the foothills and mountains north of Tucson were more confident they could protect homes Sunday. But they said high winds will continue to push the blaze into higher elevations where they can’t safely put crews.

Efforts to protect homes in an area known as east Golder Ranch are ongoing but a spokesman for the team fighting the growing blaze said they believe they are in less danger now.

The fire is one of several burning across the state amid hot, dry and windy conditions. A blaze on the Grand Canyon’s North Rim is threatening the resort community of Jacob Lake, and a blaze on the Tonto National Forest has closed a major highway between Phoenix and Payson.