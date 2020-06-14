Care-free days at theme parks giving way to virus safeguards

California News

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Amusement parks around the U.S. are getting ready to welcome back visitors. But just like everywhere else, there will be plenty of changes to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Most will have temperature checks at their gates and limit how many people are allowed in each day. Big theme park operators including Disney and Six Flags will require all guests to wear masks. Some parks have done trial runs with employees to figure out social distancing on rides and plan on cutting down long lines. Disney’s Florida parks will open in July, but without parades, fireworks and character greetings.