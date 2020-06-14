California police kill suspect after report of armed man

State & Regional News

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Police in Southern California fatally shot a man they say they believed had a gun at a gas station convenience store.

San Bernardino police say officers responded Saturday night to a report of a man waving a handgun. On citizen video shot from a moving vehicle, officers can be heard telling the suspect to drop the weapon. The video doesn’t show the shooting.

The police department released a frame grab from an officer’s body camera showing the man with his arms extended pointing an object toward a parked police cruiser.

It’s unclear if he’s holding a gun and police didn’t say if one was recovered.