California drowning leads to arrest on suspicion of murder

California News

RANCH0 CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Police in California have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following a drowning death in a swimming pool. The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reports 34-year-old Masoud Bitarafan was arrested in connection with the June 13 death in Claremont. The Claremont Police Department says in a statement that a 39-year-old man was not breathing and did not have a pulse when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a residential area. The man was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and later pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released. It was unclear whether the suspect has an attorney.