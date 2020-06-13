Schauffele leads Colonial over host of stars in tour return

California News

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The PGA Tour has returned after three months because of the pandemic, and it hasn’t taken long for fans to see what they were missing. Xander Schauffele made a 12-foot birdie putt on the last hole for a 66 and a one-shot lead over an All-Star cast at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Among those one shot behind were Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. Among the 14 players separated by three shots were Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. That sets up what should by a dynamic Sunday with no spectators allowed on the course.