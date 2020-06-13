Police arrest 7 protesters after clash in Stockton

California News

Police arrested seven people after protesters in Stockton demonstrating against the police killing of George Floyd clashed with officers trying to stop them from blocking traffic. The Stockton Record reports the protesters only allowed cars to pass Friday evening once drivers honked their horns as a sign of support. Some of the protesters hit car windows when drivers refused to honk. Police said officers tried direct the protesters back to the sidewalk, but several protesters threw rocks and bottles at them. After a brief but heated confrontation, police said they arrested seven people for resisting arrest, battery and assault on an officer and vandalism.