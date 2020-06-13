Crews conduct burnout, clear lines to halt blaze near Tucson

Arizona News

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Fire crews took advantage of cooler temperatures overnight to complete a burnout to stop a wildfire from reaching homes near mountains near metro Tucson. Fire management officials said Saturday that the burnout of vegetation was conducted to connect with lines cleared by firefighters along washes and off-road vehicle trails. The fire increased to 16 square miles as of Saturday and was contained around only 10% of its perimeter in the Santa Catalina Mountains in the Coronado National Forest. In northern Arizona, Grand Canyon National Park officials said the North Rim remained closed due to a wildfire in a national forest adjacent to the park.