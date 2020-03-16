Utah tech firm settles over band’s pay for canceled event

California News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah technology company settled a lawsuit with the booking agency for The Killers that disputed the agency’s contention the rock band should be paid for a scheduled show at the firm’s canceled conference.

Qualtrics LLC did not disclose the terms of its settlement agreement with Los Angeles-based SME Entertainment Group, The Deseret News .

Qualtrics, a software firm based in Provo, Utah, and Seattle, canceled its annual X4 user summit slated for last week at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

The company canceled the annual four-day event because of concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The lawsuit over financial obligations resulting from the event cancellation was filed in federal court last week but was not served, the newspaper reported.

The conference was expected to feature The Killers, former first lady Michelle Obama and other celebrities.

The Qualtrics court filing said SME contended the coronavirus did not pose sufficient health risks to force a cancellation. But most scheduled participants and presenters supported the firm’s decision, Qualtrics said.

SME books bands, celebrities, keynote speakers and athletes for a variety of events.

Qualtrics, the band and SME were “equally aligned in ensuring the health and safety of The Killers’ fans and all X4 attendees,” Qualtrics said in a statement.

