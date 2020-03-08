Grand Princess cruise ship passengers visited ‘Iolani Palace

State & Regional News

HONOLULU, HI (KITV) — A couple from the Grand Princess cruise ship was confirmed to have visited ‘Iolani Palace, the palace’s Executive Director Paula Akana tells KITV4 Island News.

Palace officials haven’t been notified by state or health officials if the man who visited tested positive for COVID-19. Palace staff who worked the day of the visit were notified.

The executive director says hand sanitizer is now on the lanai and in the barracks for public use.

Devices used during the self-guided audio tours are also cleaned and sanitized after every use. Since the palace got word of the Grand Princess cruise ship passengers’ visit, Akana says staff now uses gloves while cleaning audio devices.

Palace staff has also been asked to practice good hygiene, hand washing, and to stay home if they are not feeling well.

