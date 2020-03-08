Skip to Content
State & Regional News
By
today at 10:28 am
Published 9:49 am

Grand Princess cruise ship passengers visited ‘Iolani Palace

Coronavirus cruise ship
NBC News
The Diamond Princess is being held off the coast of California after passengers and crew report flu-like symptoms

Click here for updates on this story

    HONOLULU, HI (KITV) — A couple from the Grand Princess cruise ship was confirmed to have visited ‘Iolani Palace, the palace’s Executive Director Paula Akana tells KITV4 Island News.

Palace officials haven’t been notified by state or health officials if the man who visited tested positive for COVID-19. Palace staff who worked the day of the visit were notified.

The executive director says hand sanitizer is now on the lanai and in the barracks for public use.

Devices used during the self-guided audio tours are also cleaned and sanitized after every use. Since the palace got word of the Grand Princess cruise ship passengers’ visit, Akana says staff now uses gloves while cleaning audio devices.

Palace staff has also been asked to practice good hygiene, hand washing, and to stay home if they are not feeling well.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Coronavirus

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply