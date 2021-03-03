SPECIAL REPORT: Local hospitals take proactive approach to COVID oxygen shortage

Special Reports

Hospitals say it's a case of need vs. demand - CBS 13's April Hettinger investigates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Oxygen is needed by almost every living organism, but some COVID-infected patients cannot breath it on their own which is why the demand has gone up during major outbreaks.

Most hospitalized COVID patients have long term effects on their lungs and require medical oxygen.

Hal Plemons, Director of Facilities Management at the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says when the hospitals are flooded with patients, having enough supply can be difficult.

"Our usage has gone almost tripled," Plemons said. "We’ve gone from refilling our tank once a week, once every seven days to everyday mostly."

The portable oxygen cylinders are used to transport patients within the facility.

Sean Hazlett, Director of Supply Chain Services at YRMC says they have also seen a higher demand for oxygen in the last year.

"Before COVID, our demand on average was about 300 to 400 tanks a month we were going through, and it has more than doubled," Hazlett explained. "Now we’re running around 700 to 750 tanks a month that we go through of the full O2 cylinders."

Airgas, a local company. It gets its supply from San Diego then distills normal air, which is about 99% pure oxygen.

"The supplier in the truck brings liquid oxygen and pumps it into our bulk storage tank. The liquid oxygen tank is roughly 300 degrees below zero," Plemons stated. "As the facility uses oxygen, it pulls it out of the bulk tank, goes through a vaporizer which converts it from liquid oxygen into a gas, and then it goes up into the hospital, and it’s used by the patients."

The vaporizer conversion is about a two-hour process.

Once a patient gets discharged from the hospital, they are almost always on an oxygen supplement.

A nurse in the COVID unit at YRMC says some patients recover but it's a timely process, and other patients will need an oxygen supplement permanently.

In a 13 On Your Side exclusive, April Hettinger investigates how local hospitals have been keeping up with the demand.