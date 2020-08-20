Pres. Trump campaigning in Yuma, says “Hispanic Americans are his strongest” supporters

Presidential Visit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Trump traveled to Yuma yesterday. This time coming to assess the border wall and held a campaign event for his supporters.

As the President makes his way to key battleground states, Trump’s campaign press secretary explains why Yuma is getting a lot of attention, on the heels of the general election.

“Arizona is such a such a diverse state it's a wonderful state and one of those that we expect to do really well in one of the battlegrounds," Hogan Gidley said.

President Donald Trump accepting an endorsement from the National Border Patrol Council, during a campaign stop in Yuma on Tuesday.

Gidley says Arizona is important for the President.

"You know, it's important to remind them just how far we've come in such a short amount of time and somewhere like Arizona quite frankly it is in some ways ground zero for one of his major campaign promises to build the wall. It's working. We've seen a drastic reduction in human trafficking in the areas we've constructed the wall. And so it's important to remind people not just that he made the promise but that he kept the promise.”

The Trump campaign claims - if Joe Biden is elected, he would immediately pass legislation “gut every single police department in america.” That's what President Trump said during his campaign event.

Gidley says President Trump is gaining more law enforcement agency endorsements compared to his opponent.

“it wasn't too long ago when a lot of the police unions, for example, were endorsing Joe Biden that time has come, and it has gone, they are now supporting Donald Trump the same thing applies to the border unions to when they come out and say we're going to support the president. It proves the fact that he has their back he is on their side,” Gidley said.

When it comes to the minority vote, the President said that "Hispanic Americans are his strongest border enforcement supporters."

“They want to journey here they spend their last dime they scratch and call and face serious hardships, to get in this country as a legal citizen, do it the right way and assimilate into the greatest country on the face of the planet, but so many have violated the law, and quite frankly that offends a lot of people in the Hispanic community,” explained on behalf of Mr. Trump.

At the rally, Trump stated, Latinos are the people “most in favor of what we're doing on the border. Because they understand it.”