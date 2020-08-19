Trump: “Nobody understands the border better than Hispanics”

Presidential Visit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Immigration is a cornerstone of President Donald Trump's campaign and was also a centerpiece of his visit to Yuma.

With the border wall in our own backyard, President Trump is using Yuma and the state of Arizona to push for his re-election by commemorating the 200th mile of the wall.

Vincent Dulesky, Special Operations Manager with Yuma Sector Border Patrol says securing the border has become more effective since the wall was put into place.

"In 2005 when we were getting 139,000 crossings, we had virtually no infrastructure to stop that," Dulesky said. "And then 2017 when all the infrastructure came in place, we got more man power, we got more technology, we were looking at 12,000 crossings."

Just two weeks ago in San Luis, agents discovered what is being called "the most sophisticated cross-border tunnel in U.S. history.

Yuma Sector says the security of our border does depend on the power of our nation's leader.

"The infrastructure obviously is working with the infrastructure, man power, technology." Dulesky explained. "Definitely need that to help our agents on the ground, but for a permanent solution, it's going to take congressional act."

President Trump mentioned during his local visit that Hispanic Americans would agree with him on the importance of border security.

"Half of all Border Patrol Agents are Hispanic Americans. I was just with them. And today I salute each and every one of those true American heroes and thats what they are. And you know, nobody understands the border better than Hispanics. They know whats good, whats bad.They don't want bad people coming into our country, taking their jobs, taking their homes, causing crime. Hispanic Americans are the people who are the most in favor of what we're doing at the border."

President Trump also says securing the borders would reduce crime rates and gang violence in the U.S.