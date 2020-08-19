Man travels almost 200 miles to Yuma for Trump rally

Presidential Visit

YUMA, Arizona (KYMA, KECY) - Supporters for the president were up bright and early Tuesday including one man who made the almost 200 mile trek from San Diego with a unique message of support.

"When I found out he was coming on Monday, I got the day off," said Blake Marnell.

Despite sizzling temperatures, Marnell was dressed head to toe in a suit with a brick wall on it.

"I've purchased my brick suit last year to show support for border security and strong borders," said Marnell.

This is Marnell's 12th time seeing President Trump in the past year. During a rally in Pennsylvania last year, President Trump beckoned him and his border wall suit up to the stage.

This is the third time the President visited Yuma, and the first time it was a public appearance.

"I think it's important to visibly support the president. All I want to do is hold up my sign as he's arriving from the airport, and to thank him for all the work he's done to keep our country safe," said Marnell.

Marnell's journey to Donald Trump superfan status has been an unusual one. A disaffected voter, Marnell didn't vote in the November election in 2016, and didn't support Trump.

"Honestly I didn't think he was going to be effective," said Marnell.

He says that opinion quickly changed with President Trump's actions on issues like business tax rates and border security. On this day, his whirlwind political journey brought him to Yuma on a hot July day.