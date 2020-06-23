President says border wall does more than stop migrants

Presidential Visit

Trump credits barrier with blocking coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Trump touted some little-known aspects of his signature border wall during his visit to Yuma Tuesday. The President also praised the barrier for blocking coronavirus.

The President told reporters, the wall "stopped COVID, it stopped everything."

Trump's comments come as Yuma County suffers through a prolonged surge in coronavirus cases. In fact, he made that statement as top public health officials testified in Washington about the threat posed by coronavirus. Experts actually singled out Arizona while discussing states currently dealing with a surge in cases.

The President is in Yuma to celebrate the construction of more than 200 miles of border wall, and to remind voters of his campaign promise to crack down on illegal immigration. He also held a round table discussion with local Republican leaders on border security.