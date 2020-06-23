Skip to Content
Presidential Visit
By
Published 1:02 pm

President says border wall does more than stop migrants

new border wall
NBC News
This is a stretch of the new border wall being built through the Barry M. Goldwater bombing range

Trump credits barrier with blocking coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Trump touted some little-known aspects of his signature border wall during his visit to Yuma Tuesday. The President also praised the barrier for blocking coronavirus.

The President told reporters, the wall "stopped COVID, it stopped everything."

Trump's comments come as Yuma County suffers through a prolonged surge in coronavirus cases. In fact, he made that statement as top public health officials testified in Washington about the threat posed by coronavirus. Experts actually singled out Arizona while discussing states currently dealing with a surge in cases.

The President is in Yuma to celebrate the construction of more than 200 miles of border wall, and to remind voters of his campaign promise to crack down on illegal immigration. He also held a round table discussion with local Republican leaders on border security.

Top Stories / Yuma County

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply