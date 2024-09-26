Brawley introduces Measure J on November ballot to increase sales tax

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley City leaders hosted a forum to explain an initiative that will be on the ballots this November.

Brawley's Measure J would increase the current sales tax by 1%.

City leaders say the measure would generate $3.8 million dollars yearly to keep general services running

"Which means this 1% will go directly to the city to help us with essential services like public safety and fire," said Brawley Interim City Manager Jimmy Duran.

The money would also be used for public works, to address homelessness and fight drugs and crime.

A local we spoke with is in favor of Measure J and hopes it brings a boost to the local economy

"Homelessness is a large one but I really think the structure of our community, especially our local businesses, we need to bring business back into our community," said Brawley resident Oreda Chin.

If voters don’t pass Measure J, the city might have to tap into it's general fund to cover operational expenses in the fiscal year ending in June 2026.

That could force it to cut some programs and services.

"We are a full service city and in order to keep operating the way we are we need the support of the public," explained Duran.

The general election is on November 5.