We asked viewers what they thought of the final debate. Here’s what they said

Politics

With just over a week to go until Election Day, the stakes at Thursday night’s debate could not have been higher. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in a more cordial debate, discussing a range of issues from the coronavirus pandemic to health care and the economy. We asked viewers around the country to send us their thoughts on the debate and tell us what impact, if any, it had on them. Here’s what they said.

Michael, Columbus, Ohio

“I know what Trump is going to do. As for Biden, he is all over the place on what he is going to do, he says one thing then denies he said it. He pretty much put his foot in him mouth last night. Besides I can’t vote for anyone that tells the American people that we don’t deserve to know what he is doing with the courts. Trump isn’t perfect but he does get things done and he will get my vote.”

Abigail DiMatteo, Stamford, Connecticut

“I thought Trump was an EMBARRASSMENT when he said that only those with the ‘lowest IQ’s’ show up back to court when seeking asylum. How absolutely disgusting and ignorant to say of people who fought for better lives for themselves and their families. Trump was disrespectful, outright lied multiple times, and just a nightmare to watch. I screamed at my phone. Cried once.”

Deb Bergeson-Graham, Greendale, Wisconsin

“I thought the debate was dull and somewhat boring. I didn’t hear anything particularly new … just a lot of the same old lies from the incumbent. I did think the answer to the last question would have been enough. T didn’t answer it. Biden did and very well.”

Pedro Buenas, Miami, Florida

“I think Trump was more effective, Biden was articulate but came across as weak.”

Jaye King, Antioch, Tennessee

“The part about the kids was so cruel, how can DT sleep at night. It’s a shame these men DT, Jeff Sessions & … (Rosenstein) separated the kids from their parents, imagine how they would feel if someone ‘took’ their kids from them — total barbaric behavior and no compassion or shame!”

Silvio Pionatto, Silver Spring, Maryland

“They are both, for different reasons, unfit for the job, they both are hiding facts from us, they both are putting their personal ambitions above ‘We the People,’ they both failed to impress me with their empty promises, this time I will be forced to go with a ‘write in’ option. My conscious does not allow me to give my vote to neither.”

Sue, Chicago

“I am against lying & conspiracy theories 100% so it was only a minute before I realized Trump was going to play the same old ‘woe is me’ fiddle. Biden defined ideas and plans for the future. Trump attacked, blamed & verbalized his fantasies about the future he wishes for with no plan to make it happen (virus). Biden won hands down.”

Carmin Piccirillo, New Jersey

“Politicians claim they have a plan for everything. Unfortunately, they never give you all the details of what that plan may look like. Business leaders know how to develop and execute plans along with contingency plans. Talk is cheap action speaks volumes.”

Barbara Dunstan, Houston, Texas

‘Trump and his lies. He’s a pathological liar. The children separated from their parents — inexcusable. Trump is not America. Covid-19 response was also inexcusable. His response to the wildfires another inexcusable. The state didn’t vote for him so he wasn’t going to help. New York it’s the same.”

Liam, Indiana

“Trump won. He needed to stay calm and presidential. He accomplished both goals!”

Andrew, Edwardsville, Pennsylvania

“While Trump was reigned in more than the first debate, the empathy and character that Biden shows is just leaps and bounds ahead of what Trump could ever hope to have.”

Darrenn Canton, Louisville, Kentucky

“Very few details from the President about what he would actually do in a second term. I came away very unimpressed from his responses.”

Steve Schrage, Iowa

“Again, he says he (Trump) has a health ‘plan.’ It has been almost 4 years and no plan. The only plan Trump has is to eliminate anything with Obama’s name on it.”

Lindsey, Tulsa, Oklahoma

“I thought it was very measured, however I think Joe Biden still had many powerful moments, whereas Donald Trump’s points were mostly based on lies.”

Mark, North Carolina

“To be honest I thought Trump was pretty Impressive. Not the jerk he has been described to be.”

Margaret Arnett, Decatur, Georgia

“Biden is clearly the adult in the room and actually has comprehensive plans for the future. Trump appeared to be the toddler who had been threatened within an inch of his life by his parents to behave or he’d ‘be in trouble when we get home!’ I really cannot wait to have a president who actually tells the truth. The past four years have just been exhausting.”

Chris Colbeck, Michigan

“GOD HELP US! Hard to believe in a country where we’ve sent men to the moon and rovers to Mars that we come up with these two as Presidential candidates. We need more involvement in governing our country by citizens and NOT career politicians and liars. If we’ve invented the iPhone, Electronic Cars, stealth technology, why do we scrap the bottom of the barrel for leadership of our country. Washington DC is a disgrace, term limits need to be set and common folk need to run for office, eliminate the need for millions of dollars and get the mechanics, the cooks, the waitresses, the teachers to hold office and lead.”