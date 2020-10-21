US Army base says its Twitter account was hacked, after it posted lewd messages

Politics

The US Army said Wednesday that the official Twitter account of its Fort Bragg base had been hacked, after the account posted several lewd messages.

“This afternoon the Fort Bragg Twitter account was hacked and a string of inappropriate tweets were posted to the account,” one of the Army units housed at Fort Bragg tweeted. Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is one of the Army’s largest bases, housing more than 50,000 military personnel.

“When made aware, the Fort Bragg social media team deleted the tweets & temporarily moved the account offline,” the tweet continued. “The matter is under investigation.”

The now-removed replies were responses to a lewd message and naked picture posted by another Twitter account featuring pornographic content.

CNN has reached out to Twitter for comment about the alleged hack.

The incident would mark the most recent high-profile hack on the site. According to an investigative report last week by New York regulators, the hackers who took over several high-profile Twitter accounts in July — including those of Joe Biden, Elon Musk and Apple — had gained entry into Twitter’s internal systems simply by posing as company IT officials making a support call.

The Twitter accounts, along with those of Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Mike Bloomberg, posted similar tweets soliciting donations via Bitcoin to their verified profiles.

Fort Bragg’s account also wouldn’t be alone in sustaining an alleged Twitter hack involving explicit material. In September, the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom called on Twitter to investigate after its ambassador’s official account appeared to “like” a pornographic post. The apparent sexually explicit “like” quickly set off a storm online as Twitter users speculated about whether Ambassador Liu Xiaoming’s account had been hacked.