Actor Sam Elliott narrates Biden campaign ad aired during World Series

Politics

Actor Sam Elliott narrated an ad for Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign that aired on Tuesday during the first game of the World Series.

The expensive national ad buy during Major League Baseball’s highly watched annual championship series highlights Biden’s substantial cash advantage over President Donald Trump less than two weeks from Election Day. The ad buy is estimated at about $4 million, according to Campaign Media Analysis Group data.

The ad’s message was about unifying the country and working together toward common goals.

“There is only one America,” Elliott says in the ad. “No Democratic rivers, no Republican mountains. Just this great land and all that’s possible on it with a fresh start — cures we can find, futures we can shape, work to reward, dignity to protect.”

A piano version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” plays as video shows Biden interacting voters on the campaign trail and scenes from across the country. The Academy Award-nominated actor does not appear on-camera in the ad.

“There is so much we can do if we choose to take on problems and not each other, and choose a president who brings out our best,” Elliott says. “Joe Biden doesn’t need everyone in this country to always agree, just to agree we all love this country and go from there.”

The Biden campaign announced a record-breaking $383 million fundraising haul in September. That money has allowed the campaign to spend on some of the nation’s most expensive ad time, including airing a series of ads during a slate of NFL games.

Trump’s campaign entered October with just $63.1 million in remaining cash reserves, while Biden had nearly three times that amount at more than $177 million. Trump’s campaign has been outspent by Biden on television ads in recent weeks, particularly in the three key swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien this week announced a $55 million ad buy during the final two weeks of the campaign that he described as “more than sufficient air cover.”