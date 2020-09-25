Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tests positive for Covid-19

Politics

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19, his office announced Friday.

The Democratic governor is not experiencing symptoms, while Virginia first lady Pamela Northam currently has “mild symptoms,” the governor’s office said.

Both will isolate over the next 10 days and the governor will continue working from home.

The Northams were notified Wednesday that a staff member who works at their residence at the governor’s mansion developed Covid-19 symptoms and tested positive for the virus. The governor and first lady received PCR nasal swab tests the next day and tested positive.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” Northam said Friday. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of.”

“We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”

The Northams are working with the state health department and the Richmond Heath Department to “trace their close contacts.”

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax wished the Northams a speedy recovery and vowed to “ensure Virginia’s sustained strong leadership at a critical time for our Commonwealth and country.”

Northam’s positive diagnosis comes just two days after Missouri GOP Gov. Mike Parson announced that he and his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine had a coronavirus scare in August, as he initially tested positive before he was set to greet President Donald Trump in Cleveland — only to test negative for the virus hours later.

In July, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, was the first US governor to announce he tested positive for the virus.

This story has been updated with additional background information.