Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transition of power after Election Day

President Donald Trump would not commit to saying he would provide a peaceful transition of power after Election Day.

“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens. You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster,” Trump said at a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday evening, presumably referring to mail-in ballots, which he has baselessly claimed will lead to voter fraud.

“(G)et rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very … there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation,” he added, saying “the ballots are out of control.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.