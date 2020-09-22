How to watch CNN Films’ ‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’

Politics

The late Rep. John Lewis won many superlatives as he spent more than 60 years tirelessly pursuing equality and social justice — even when it meant putting his own safety at risk.

But the man from Troy, Alabama, wasn’t just a civil rights legend, revered legislator and political North Star. As documented in CNN Films’ “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” he was also a joke-telling, art-loving husband, father, brother and friend.

Directed by Dawn Porter, “Good Trouble” offers a more personal, intimate portrait of the Georgia Democrat, deepening the historical moments we all think we know from Lewis’ life with rare archival footage and present-day interviews.

That includes narration and commentary from Lewis himself, who died at age 80 in July.

“We’ve come so far, we’ve made so much progress,” Lewis remarks in “Good Trouble.” “But as a nation and as a people, we’re not quite there yet. … And I still believe we shall overcome.”

When can I watch it?

“John Lewis: Good Trouble” will premiere on CNN Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The documentary will also stream live for subscribers via CNNgo and on CNN mobile apps.

How much of his life is explored?

“Good Trouble” charts the full scope of Lewis’ life, recounting everything from his childhood in Troy to his rise in the civil rights movement to his decades-long work as a US representative for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District.

There are moments some may recognize — like the tragic events of 1965’s Bloody Sunday or the sit-ins to protest segregation — but others will be wholly new, such as when Lewis discovers protest footage even he hadn’t seen before.

There are personal milestones woven throughout, as well, including the story of how Lewis met his adored late wife, Lillian Miles Lewis.

Who’s featured in it?

In addition to the civil rights giant, several of Lewis’ friends, family members and colleagues help fill in the portrait of his life and legacy.

That includes Xernona Clayton; the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat; Rep. James Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat; the Rev. James Lawson; Bill and Hillary Clinton; Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat; Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat; and all four members of Capitol Hill’s “The Squad,” Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — just to name a few.

Lewis’ sisters, brothers and son also participate in the documentary, sharing memories of the John Robert Lewis they knew.

Is there a hashtag to follow?

Keep your eye on #JohnLewisIsGoodTrouble throughout the premiere, and follow Draymond Green on Twitter (@Money23Green). The Golden State Warriors forward is hosting a virtual watch party of “John Lewis: Good Trouble” and will live-tweet throughout Sunday’s premiere.