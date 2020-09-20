Woman suspected of sending poisoned letter to Trump arrested
A woman suspected of sending a letter containing the poison ricin to President Donald Trump was arrested as she tried to enter the US from Canada at a border crossing in New York state, a US law enforcement official said.
The woman was carrying a gun and arrested by US authorities, according to the law enforcement official.
US prosecutors in Washington, DC, are expected to bring charges against her.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
