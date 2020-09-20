Rep. Jahana Hayes announces she has tested positive for Covid-19

Politics

Rep. Jahana Hayes, a Democrat from Connecticut, announced on Sunday she has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a series of tweets, she noted that members of Congress are not frequently being tested for coronavirus. “Masks, social distancing & frequent floor cleanings are the precautions that are taken in the House. I have taken every possible precaution and still contracted coronavirus,” she wrote.

“My experience and the experience of my staff underscore the need for a nat’l testing strategy with a coherent way to receive speedy, accurate results. This level of anxiety and uncertainty is untenable,” Hayes wrote.

The Democratic freshman, who is just the latest member of Congress to test positive, said she will quarantine for 14 days.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.