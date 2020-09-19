A package containing the poison ricin and addressed to Trump intercepted by law enforcement

Politics

A package containing the poison ricin and addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted by law enforcement earlier this week, according to two law enforcement officials.

Two tests were done to confirm the presence of ricin. All mail for the White House is sorted and screened at an offsite facility before reaching the White House.

The FBI and Secret Service are investigating the matter.

Ricin is a highly toxic compound extracted from castor beans that has been used in terror plots. It can be used in powder, pellet, mist or acid form. If ingested, it causes nausea, vomiting and internal bleeding of the stomach and intestines, followed by failure of the liver, spleen and kidneys, and death by collapse of the circulatory system.

CNN has reached out to the White House and Secret Service for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.