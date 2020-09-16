Black pastor said he ‘wasn’t satisfied at all’ with Trump’s answer on racial problems

Politics

A Black pastor who confronted President Donald Trump over the slogan “Make America Great Again” and what that means for the Black community at a town hall said Wednesday he “wasn’t satisfied at all” with the President’s response.

During ABC News’ town hall with the President, Pastor Carl Day of Philadelphia asked Trump if he was aware of “how tone deaf” the “MAGA” slogan is to the Black community and “when has America been great for African Americans in the ghetto of America?”

Trump, who rarely puts himself in a situation to be challenged by voters who aren’t his supporters, replied that “six or seven months from now” was the “best single moment in the history of the African American people in this country.” The President also claimed that Black Americans had the highest rates of home ownership, which is not true, and the “best employment numbers” under his administration before the coronavirus pandemic hit the US.

On Wednesday, Day called Trump’s answer “laughable” and said it showed how Trump and others haven’t “journeyed through these inner cities of America” and been on the ground, talking to the people in these communities.

“This is one of the reasons why so many people, especially African Americans voters, in these communities are really feeling voiceless, really feeling as if they’re not sure if their vote matters at the end of the day, because there’s no plan there,” Day told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day.”

“And to see a President fail to acknowledge racism all together, and even that we have a race issue, and also fail to really point to how the urban inner city where African Americans live actually isn’t experiencing any greatness, that’s very troubling.”

Day identified himself Tuesday at the town hall as an undecided voter in the 2020 election, and he supported Green Party candidate Jill Stein in 2016.

He told CNN he’s “undecided” because he has yet to hear either presidential candidate — Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden — “explicitly explain” or lay out a “viable plan” of how they would help Black Americans in inner cities.