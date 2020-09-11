White House coronavirus task force focuses on higher education in state reports

Politics

The White House coronavirus task force placed a sharper focus on colleges and universities in its recommendations to states this week, pushing states to take measures to prevent further outbreaks as the school year begins.

CNN reached out to all 50 states for their weekly task force reports, which the White House has declined to make public, and obtained responses from 13 states as of Friday morning. Alabama was the only state to explicitly decline to provide its report. Other states referred CNN to other sources or did not respond.

This week’s set of reports, sent to states Tuesday evening, was directed to governors and their senior staff, as well as health officials, emergency managers, epidemiologists, lab directors and preparedness directors for each state.

The reports are individually tailored to each state with information on cases and test positivity and county-specific data and broadly show concern about spread among institutes of higher education and mitigating cases in surrounding towns. The task force stressed that students who have been infected or exposed should isolate on campus and not return home.

Of the reports CNN has obtained, there are rising cases in Arkansas, Delaware, Ohio, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Utah. Iowa, which was the No. 1 state for rising cases last week, is No. 3 this week.

There’s also an item in most of the state reports about exploring “use of focused wastewater surveillance to detect cases early and to direct diagnostic testing and public health interventions.”

Key takeaways from each state that has responded are below, in alphabetical order:

Arkansas

Arkansas is in the White House coronavirus task force-defined “red zone” for cases, meaning more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population, this week. That is the sixth highest rate in the country, per the task force report. The test positivity rate is between 5% and 10%, putting it in the “yellow zone” and the 13th highest test positivity rate nationwide.

New cases have increased 17% from the previous week, the September 6 report said.

The report provided recommendations for university settings, including increasing testing capacity, requiring institutes of higher education to have a plan for rapid testing and contact tracing, and working with students on messaging for off-campus activities.

The task force also recommended the state keeps its mask mandate in place.

Delaware

Delaware, home base to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, is currently in the task force-defined “yellow zone,” with between 10 and 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, and the “green zone” for test positivity, meaning under 5%.

The case numbers put Delaware 32nd nationwide, up from 43rd last week, and there was a significant increase — 96.8% — in case numbers from last week.

The report noted cases on campus: “Both the University of Delaware and Delaware State University have identified approximately two dozen cases in testing during first 1-2 weeks of classes,” it said.

Recommendations to the state this week largely focused on higher education, including expanding testing capacity, requiring colleges to have a plan for rapid testing and contact tracing, and saying that students with or exposed to Covid-19 “must have isolation, quarantine and care sites on or near campus and not be returned home to multigenerational households where additional transmission could occur.”

Georgia

Georgia, which has struggled with rising cases for weeks, has made progress, the task force report said, but remains in the task force-defined “red zone” for cases, meaning more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, still the 12th highest rate in the country. New cases are down 10.8% over the last week.

“Georgia has seen a decrease in new cases and stability in test positivity over the last week. Progress is evident and needs to continue and ensure no reversal of hard-fought gains,” the report said, later adding its strong recommendation that the state strengthen mitigation efforts in university towns so rising cases at universities in other states don’t become a problem in Georgia.

The task force also offered guidance regarding makeshift bars.

“Ask citizens and students to limit ALL social gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Recreating spreading events through bar-like gatherings in homes will result in continued high cases and result in those with comorbidities becoming infected,” the report said.

The report also recommended increasing testing capacity with two measures: Ensuring hospitals move elective surgeries and admissions testing to pooling in order to reserve tests for community outreach and to expand outpatient testing, pooling specimens where appropriate,” and “utilizing all university, veterinary, and research platforms for surveillance and testing of students and, if needed, the surrounding communities.”

Iowa

The coronavirus task force report for Iowa delivered some good news in new case numbers. Iowa, the state with the number one highest case rate in the country last week, now has the 3rd highest case rate, the report said.

Iowa remains in the task force-defined “red zone” for cases, meaning more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, and the red zone for test positivity, over 10%, the 6th highest test positivity rate in the country, per the report. The state has seen an 18.7% decrease in new cases since last week and stability in test positivity.

There is still not a statewide mask mandate in Iowa, but as students return to school, the task force recommended mask mandates “in metro areas and counties with COVID-19 cases among students or teachers in K-12 schools.”

“Bars must be closed,” the report said.

Kentucky

The report for Kentucky showed the state in the task force-defined “red zone” for cases, meaning more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, and the 19th highest rate in the country. It is in the “yellow zone” for test positivity, meaning a rate between 5% and 10%, which is the 17th highest in the country, per the report.

A press release from Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s office issued earlier this week warned that nearly 20% of newly reported Covid-19 cases in the state are from children 18 and younger. The report didn’t directly address spread in children, but did offer recommendations for university settings.

The recommendations for universities included increasing testing capacity through public-private partnerships, requiring universities and colleges to have a plan for rapid testing and contact tracing, recruiting students to expand public health messaging on masks and social distancing on campus, and considering utilizing “focused wastewater surveillance to detect cases early.”

The report advised universities that “residential cases and contacts should not be sent home to isolate or quarantine.”

The only mention of K-12 students in the recommendations suggested that there should be weekly surveillance with the Abbott BinaxNOW test to monitor community spread among K-12 teachers.

The task force also recommended keeping the mask requirement in place statewide and closing bars in yellow and red zone areas.

Missouri

The task force report for Missouri showed that the state remains in the task force-defined “red zone” for cases, meaning more than 100 cases per 100,000 population last week, the 7th highest in the nation. Missouri is in the “yellow zone” for test positivity, which means a rate between 5% and 10%, which, the task force said, is the 9th highest in the country, but stable from the previous week.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Missouri is up 15% from the previous week, per the report.

Like last week’s report, the September 6 report said bars in Missouri “must be closed.” It also recommended restricting indoor dining to 50% of capacity in yellow zone and 25% in red zone counties.

As students go back to school, the task force recommended Missouri “require masks metro areas and counties with COVID-19 cases among students or teachers in K-12 schools.” Missouri is one of 15 states that does not have a statewide mask mandate.

And in university settings, the report called for increasing testing capacity, requiring higher education institutions to have a plan for rapid testing and contract tracing, reiterating that “residential cases and contacts should not be sent home to isolate or quarantine.”

Nevada

Nevada is in the task force-defined “yellow zone,” with 10 to 100 new cases per 100,000 last week, the 25th in the nation, according to the task force report, and “yellow zone” for test positivity, between 5% and 10%.

Both new cases and the test positivity rate have decreased over the last week, the report said. 97.3% of new cases are in Clark County, Washoe County, and Elko County, which include the Las Vegas, Reno and Elko metro areas.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to the Reno and Las Vegas areas over the weekend. The Trump campaign canceled two events after The Nevada Independent reported that the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority said that his planned campaign rally for Saturday violated the state directive limiting gatherings to 50 people and that the event “may not proceed.” Trump will still travel, with details on location to be “announced soon.”

The report made no mention of the state’s 50-person gathering cap, but, it said: “Bars must be closed, and indoor dining must be restricted to 50% of normal capacity in yellow zone and 25% of normal capacity in red zone counties and metro areas.”

Attendees at campaign events the President attended over the past week rarely wore masks, but the task force recommended keeping Nevada’s mask mandate “in place statewide” and to work with local communities “to ensure high usage rates.”

The report also provided recommendations for university settings, including increasing testing capacity, a plan for testing and contact tracing, and ensuring “Residential cases and contacts should not be sent home to isolate or quarantine.”

Ohio

The task force report suggested this week will be “critical” for the state of Ohio, which is in the “yellow zone” for cases, between 10 and 100 new cases per 100,000 population, and “green zone” for test positivity, under 5%.

“Ohio has seen an increase in new cases and stability in test positivity over the last week. This week will be critical to ensure the hard-fought gains are not lost, as the number of counties with over 10% test positivity is rising,” the report said, praising the state’s “excellent progress” but citing concern over rising cases in Franklin, Montgomery, and Butler counties, which are in the greater Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati areas, respectively.

The report placed an emphasis on mitigation in college towns.

“Continue the strong mitigation efforts statewide and strengthen mitigation efforts in university towns to decrease spread from universities to the local community. Consider a further reduction in hours and occupancy limits in bars and restaurants in university counties and anywhere university and college students gather if cases begin to rise,” it said.

Pennsylvania

The report for the commonwealth of Pennsylvania warned that increasing cases over the last week are cause for concern.

Pennsylvania, where Vice President Mike Pence traveled Wednesday for campaign events, is in the task force-defined “yellow zone” for cases, meaning between 10 and 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, the 39th highest rate in the country, per the September 6 report obtained by CNN. It is in the green zone for test positivity, meaning the test positivity rate is below 5%, the report says.

However, the task force warned, “increasing case rates and test positivity are concerning.”

In last week’s report, Pennsylvania was in the “yellow zone” for cases but the 45th highest rate in the country. Data in the September 6 report shows that it’s rate of new Covid-19 cases jumped 30.5% from the previous week. By contrast, that rate was down 7% the week before in the August 30 report.

The task force report made recommendations for mitigation efforts at colleges, universities, and all in-person schools, including ensuring all schools are practicing “appropriate distancing and face mask use in all indoor settings,” and suggesting the state ensures that “testing capacity is sufficient in all communities with an IHE (institute of higher education).”

The task force also recommended “outreach to restaurant and bar owners in college communities to enforce masking and limitations on occupancy.”

Utah

The task force report expressed concern regarding persistent case increases in the state of Utah, which is in the task force-defined “yellow zone” with 10 to 100 new cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate between 5% and 10%.

“Persistently elevated case rates are concerning as schools open and colder weather approaches,” the report warns, calling on Utah to recommend a statewide face covering requirement. Utah is one of 15 states with no mask requirement.

Utah is 27th in the country for new cases, but has the 11th highest test positivity rate.

There have been increases in new cases over the last week particularly in counties with institutes of highest education, the report said.

As schools reopen, the task force is calling on the state to “ensure in-person schools are all practicing effective mitigation procedures,” including social distancing and masks inside. It also calls on the state to “identify groups that are not wearing face coverings and target educational efforts to them.”

Virginia

The task force report for Virginia reflected progress but concerns regarding rising test positivity.

Virginia is in the task force-defined “yellow zone” for cases, between 10 and 100 new cases per 100,000 people last week, and the “red zone” for test positivity, over 10%.

“The increasing test positivity is very concerning,” the report said, noting that the three counties with the highest cases are Fairfax, Prince William and Virginia Beach City, which include the Washington, DC, and Virginia Beach metro areas. Cases are also increasing in Richmond, Radford City, and Harrisonburg, the report said.

The task force recommended continued mitigation efforts as test positivity rises, including surveillance testing.

“Virginia has made progress, but cases are increasing in specific counties and more counties have entered the red zone of >10% positive. To sustain the gains and decrease community spread, continue the strong mitigation efforts statewide and strengthen mitigation efforts in university towns to decrease spread from universities to the local community,” the report said. “Consider further a decrease in hours and occupancy limits in bars and restaurants in university counties and anywhere university and college students gather if cases begin to rise.”

Like the recommendations for Georgia, the report raised concerns about “bar-like gatherings.”

“Ask citizens and students to limit ALL social gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Recreating spreading vents through bar-like gatherings in homes will result in continued high cases and result in those with comorbidities becoming infected,” it said.

Wisconsin

The task force report for Wisconsin indicated that the state is in the task force-defined “yellow zone” for cases, meaning 10 to 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, and the 24th highest rate in the country, per the report. Wisconsin is in the “yellow zone” for test positivity, a rate between 5% and 10%.

The state has seen “stability in new cases and an increase in test positivity over the last week,” but suggests that there have been higher cases and test positivity in “less urban” areas. There have also been “sharp increases” at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The report recommended increased testing capacity at institutes of higher education and calls on universities and college to have a plan for rapid testing and contact tracing.

“University students with or exposed to COVID-19 must have isolation, quarantine and care sites on or near campus and not be returned home to multigenerational households where additional transmission could occur,” the report warned.

The report also called on the state to “support local authorities in outreach to restaurant and bar business owners in college communities regarding enforcement of masking and limitations on occupancy as well as other limitations on student patronage” and to “encourage local ordinances in these communities to allow enforcement of social distancing and mask mandates for off-campus events.”

Wyoming

The task force report showed concern regarding testing in the state of Wyoming this week.

“Wyoming has seen stability in new cases and stability in test positivity over the last week, but testing volumes appear to be very low across the state,” the report said.

The state is in the “yellow zone” for new cases, between 10 and 100 new cases per 100,000 population, and “green zone” for test positivity, under 5%.

But, according to the report, “recent reductions in case rates and test positivity are encouraging but limited testing undermines confidence in reported rates.”

The task force recommended continued efforts to expand testing capacity through public-private partnerships, increasing the budget and capacity of public health labs, pooling specimens and using university, veterinary and research platforms for testing and surveillance of students.

The report also recommended “local ordinances on use of cloth face coverings in indoor settings outside of homes, especially in crowded workplaces, such as meat-processing plants.”