Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain to establish ‘full diplomatic relations,’ Trump says
President Donald Trump announced that Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain have agreed to the “establishment of full diplomatic relations,” in a joint statement tweeted out by the President on Friday.
The announcement comes after a similar deal was announced between the United Arab Emirates and Israel last month. Bahrain’s foreign minister will join Israel and the UAE for a signing ceremony currently scheduled for next week, according to the statement from Trump.
“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal — the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!,” Trump tweeted.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
