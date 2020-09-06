Trump says Department of Education will investigate use of 1619 Project in schools

Politics

President Donald Trump is continuing to wage battle against interpretations of history which he claims are un-American.

In a Sunday morning tweet, the President said the US Department of Education would investigate whether California schools are using the New York Times’ “1619 Project” in public school curriculum. The Pulitzer-Prize winning collection reframes American history around the date of August 1619, when the first slave ship arrived on America’s shores.

“Department of Education is looking at this. If so, they will not be funded!” he wrote on Twitter, citing a message from an unverified account saying it was being taught in schools there.

The message came after the President’s budget chief instructed heads of federal agencies to dramatically alter racial sensitivity training programs for employees, deeming them “un-American propaganda.”

Like that memo, it’s unclear the extent of the phenomenon the President is identifying. Some schools have said they will adopt the 1619 Project into their lessons — though how many isn’t known.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican, has introduced legislation that would prevent schools from teaching it.

The moves follow a pattern by the President of disparaging attempts to process or reckon with the country’s fraught racial history. In his convention acceptance speech, the President said “Americans are exhausted, trying to keep up with the latest lists of approved words and phrases, and the ever more restrictive political decrees. Many things have a different name now, and the rules are constantly changing.”

“We want our sons and daughters to know the truth,” Trump went on. “America is the greatest and most exceptional nation in the history of the world. Our country wasn’t built by cancel culture, speech codes, and crushing conformity. We are not a nation of timid spirits.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.