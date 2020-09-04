The week in 12 headlines
This week, a new tell-all book led to more questions about President Donald Trump’s health and an unannounced Walter Reed visit in 2019. Meanwhile, the administration amped up pressure on coronavirus vaccine research while turning down the global vaccine effort because it is led by the World Health Organization.
Monday
- Pence was on standby to ‘take over’ during Trump’s unannounced Walter Reed visit, new book reports
- Trump refuses to denounce violent actions by right-wing agitators
Tuesday
- US won’t join global coronavirus vaccine effort led by WHO
- Internal tensions and a resignation to virus’ spread govern President Trump’s pandemic response
- Federal law enforcement drawn deeper into Trump’s political ambitions
Wednesday
- Trump threatens funding to Democratic-led cities over unrest
- Trump appears to encourage North Carolinians to vote twice to test the system
- Legal challenges swirl around Kanye West’s attempt to mount an independent presidential bid
Thursday
- Trump angrily denies report that he denigrated US service members
- Trump puts pressure on FDA for coronavirus silver bullet ahead of Election Day
Friday
- An election unlike any other officially kicks off as North Carolina mails first ballots to voters
- CNN Poll: Views on racism, protests grow more partisan this summer
And that was the week in 12 headlines.
